Warren Dunes, Weko Beach, Cherry Beach water off-limits due to E. coli

Swimming is off-limits at three Berrien County beaches due to high levels of E. coli.

The affected beaches are Warren Dunes, Weko Beach and Cherry Beach.

You can find more information about the closures at the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality website.

Chikaming Township posted the following on Facebook at 10:25 a.m. Tuesday:

The Berrien County Health Department has closed Weko Beach, Warren Dunes, and Cherry Beach due to high levels of e-coli. There will be no swimming until the levels are within acceptable levels. We will update you as soon as we are notified.

