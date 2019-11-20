Warrant issued for Michigan City mayor's arrest

An arrest warrant has been issued for Michigan City's mayor.

The warrant for Ron Meer's arrest was issued Wednesday, according to online court documents.

Meer was charged with six felony counts of intimidation and official misconduct and two misdemeanors for false informing "resulting in substantial hindrance to law enforcement" on Oct. 30.

Shortly after Meer's stepson was arrested on drug charges in October, he claimed the case was politically motivated.

The police chief and two assistant chiefs then resigned their posts, claiming Meer ordered them to pull city officers out of the La Porte County Drug Task Force.

Meer went on to lose in the general election by a thin margin.

