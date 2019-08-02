Warrant issued for Benton Harbor murder suspect still at large

A warrant has been issued for a suspect in a Benton Harbor shooting Wednesday that left one person dead and two more hurt.

Eric Holbrook is wanted on an open murder warrant for Wednesday's shooting that killed 29-year-old Arsenio Jordan in the 800 block of Superior Street.

A 32-year old woman and 24-year-old man were both treated for gunshot wounds. Police said that 24-year-old man is also considered a suspect in shooting, but no update was provided along with the announcement of the warrant issued for Holbrook's arrest.

Police are asking that anyone who might be able to help them find Holbrook come forward. People with information can contact the tipline at 269-927-0293, Crime Stoppers at 800-342-STOP (7867) or via the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety app that can be found in your cellphone app store.

