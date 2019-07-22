Warnings of Lake Michigan dangers come after swimming deaths

One man died after being pulled out of Lake Michigan Saturday night near Washington Park Beach in Michigan City.

A man drowned Monday when trying to save a distressed swimmer. (MGN)

Twenty-five-year-Old Christian Rosette was swimming with his family when a burst of waves swept him underwater.

After being pulled out by lifeguards, Rosette was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died Sunday night.

According to the Great Lakes Surf Project, there have been 39 drownings in the Great Lakes this year, and 19 of them have been in Lake Michigan.

It is a number local surf instructor Taylor Morozova says is too high.

“Even if you are the best swimmer in the world, you might not understand what a rip current can do to you and you also might not understand what to do when a crisis situation happens,” Morozova said.

The beach will remain under a red flag warning until further notice.

Officials advise not to go in the water, especially if red flag warnings are up.

