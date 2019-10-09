Warming up into the end of the week

TODAY:

Sunny, dry, pleasant! Clear skies, to start. Wake-up temperatures in the middle 40s.

Afternoon tempereatures reach the low 70s with picture perfect weather. A bit warm for mid-October.

TONIGHT:

Mainly clear. A few clouds building in by daybreak Thursday. Lows in the lower 50s.

THURSDAY:

Mainly dry, partly cloudy. A warmer day, overall, with wake-up temps in the 50s and afternoon highs in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY:

A line of thunderstorms rolls right through the US-31 corridor around 7pm. It doesn’t look good for Friday night football.

THIS WEEKEND:

Dry, windy and much cooler into Saturday and Sunday.