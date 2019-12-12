Warming temperatures late this week

Today:

A nice mix of sun & clouds. Highs near 40. A strong south breeze 10-15mph with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy with temperatures near the freezing point. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. A bit of a wind chill as you wake up Friday.

Friday:

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. A light breeze from the south.

Saturday:

Our next weathermaker arrives. A rain-snow mix with icy roadways. Highs in the upper 30s with temperatures falling into the evening hours.

Hazardous travel weather.