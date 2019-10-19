Warmer weather for a few more days before rain brings colder air

Partly cloudy skies this evening with a slight chance of a few sprinkles west/northwest, otherwise a calm night and not as chilly with temps falling to the upper 40s. For Sunday, highs tops off in the mid to upper 60s once again with a mix of sun and clouds for the day. A cold front approaches for Monday bringing rain showers and a few rumbles of thunder possibly as well. Behind that, much cooler weather filters into Michiana.