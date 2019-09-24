Warmer than average for the second day of Fall

TODAY:

The second day of fall features a high pressure system and picture perfect weather. We’re dry and sunny most of the day Tuesday with afternoon highs in the middle 70s. No fog or slow-downs this morning.

TONIGHT:

Not as cool as last night. Lows in the low 60s with clouds building back in to Michiana. Rain likely by daybreak Wednesday.

TOMORROW:

Showers on the radar through the morning hours with spotty coverage until 2pm. It’s unlikely we see any heavy rainfall. A strong breeze from the west with highs in the low to mid 70s.