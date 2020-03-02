Warmer temps this week, but rain and snow at times

We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight. Temps in the 40s will give way to 30s this evening, with lows bottoming off right around 30 degrees overnight.

Tuesday will bring a few more clouds back into the area, with a small chance for showers in the late morning and afternoon hours. Temperatures will remain warm in the upper 40s to low 50s. A fast moving low pressure system will bring us a chance for some light snow and rain Wednesday morning. Another fast moving system will bring yet another chance for rain and snow Thursday night into Friday morning. Friday will be the coolest day of the week with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s, but the weekend is looking warm and dry. More rain possible to start off next week.

