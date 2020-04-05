Warmer temps coming, but so are showers and storms

Mostly clear skies expected tonight, which will make it perfect for stargazing and to catch the International Space Station flyover this evening. Temperatures will cool into the 40s this evening with lows in the mid 30s overnight.

Clouds will thicken up again tomorrow as a warm front approaches. We will have warmer air moving in with highs in the low 60s. There is a slight chance to see some spotty showers closer to dinnertime, but better rain chances (even some t-storms) come Monday night. We could see some heavy rain overnight. We will see highs near 70 on Tuesday with more showers and storms possible, especially Tuesday night where we will need to keep an eye on potentially stronger storms. Showers on Wednesday, then turning cooler for the rest of the forecast with highs in the 40s and 50s for Easter Weekend.

