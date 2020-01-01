Warmer for New Year's Day

The new year starts with a few clouds this morning, but mostly sunny skies expected by afternoon. While it will be warmer with melting snow, there will still be slick roads, especially side streets and untreated roads. It will be a breezy day in the upper 30s, but wind chills this morning are starting off in the teens, and will be in the 20s much of the day.

We will see clear to partly cloudy skies tonight with an increase of clouds on Thursday. We have been keeping an eye on the models for the next storm system that is slated to bring rain to our area to finish the week. Our model shows it holding off until late on Thursday, just giving a glancing blow at first, but additional rain is possible Friday. Colder air moves in Friday night and we could see a rain/snow mix. Models diverge on how much snow we will see from systems this weekend and early next week so stay tuned. We finish off the work week in the 40s but return to the low to mid 30s for the weekend.

