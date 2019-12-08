Warm with rain to start the week, then a quick arctic blast

Clouds will persist this evening with a few light showers possible. Rain is more likely overnight, especially closer to daybreak. With warm temperatures in the 40s and increasing moisture, fog will develop overnight, so that may be an issue in the morning as folks head to work and school.

Tomorrow will be another warm day with highs around 50. Rain and fog are expected in the morning, with showers in the afternoon. As temperatures drop tomorrow night, rain will mix with and change over to snow, with light lake effect snow possible into Tuesday. Snow amounts should be light, most models showing less than 2 inches, but as water freezes on the roads we will likely see slick roads for our Tuesday commute. The actual high on Tuesday will be right after midnight, closer to 40 degrees, but most of the daytime hours will be closer to 30 degrees. An arctic blast of air brings slows in the teens Tuesday night and Wednesday night, with highs in the mid 20s. Expect wind chill temperatures to get down into the single digits, especially in the morning hours. We warm back up for the weekend, but another chance for rain and snow.

