Warm weather continues this weekend

A dry evening expected across Michiana with temps on the warm side for the first day of winter. We will see clear skies this evening, but a few clouds may move in overnight. Temps will fall through the 40s and into the 30s this evening, with lows around 30 overnight.

Tomorrow will be very much like today with mostly sunny skies and very warm temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Tomorrow night we might see a bit of patchy fog in spots, but we’ll be back in the sunshine on Monday with highs around 50. We will see more clouds as the week goes on, with Christmas Eve and Christmas Day being dry and warm. There is a slight chance for showers Thursday and Friday, but the better rain chances come on Saturday.

