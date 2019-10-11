Warm to start today, but a big chill on the way

We’re starting off warm today, but it will be much different to finish the day! Temperatures are mainly in the 60s this morning with scattered showers. Rain will pick up in intensity later this morning and into the afternoon as a cold front approaches. We could have some thunder as the cold front moves west to east across the area this afternoon. Winds will increase, but temperatures will take a dive behind the front, falling from the mid to upper 60s ahead of the front, into the mid to upper 50s around dinner time, and dropping into the mid 30s overnight. Friday night football games will have showers and breezy conditions, so bundle up!

Tomorrow should be dry for the ND football game, but it’s going to be a lot colder. Morning wind chill temperatures in the upper 20s. Afternoon high around 50, but with the wind it will feel more like upper 30s to mid 40s. During the game temps will be in the 40s with the wind chill in the mid to upper 30s. Sunday will be a bit warmer, getting back into the upper 50s with a few clouds, especially north where rain may come very close to our Michigan counties. We remain in the 50s through most of the week with rain possible Tuesday and Wednesday.

