Warm temps continue for the holiday week!

Mostly clear tonight with some patchy fog possible late as temps fall to the lower 30s. The warm trend continues in the coming days as folks prepare for the holiday week! We’ll see mostly sunny skies once again on Monday with highs in the lower 50s. Then, a few more clouds move in for Tuesday for a mostly cloudy day and temps slight cooler but still warm, in the upper 40s. Christmas Eve night as Santa works his way through, we’ll be waking up Christmas morning DRY with temps in the mid to upper 30s. Christmas Day itself will be mostly cloudy to partly cloudy with highs in the lower 50s. Unfortunately, that means no White Christmas for Michiana. We continue to stay dry until the weekend when rain develops and temps will then fall as we head into next week.