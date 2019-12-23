Warm stretch of weather continues this week

We will see unseasonably warm weather again today. Much like the last two days, we are expecting mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, and highs will reach into the low 50s this afternoon.

Quiet weather is expected though the next several days. There will be some fronts meandering through, but with little moisture to work with, they will only bring an increase in cloud cover. Temperatures will remain quite warm with highs in the low to mid 50s this week. We “cool down” into the 40s this weekend. As far as rain, a couple models still hint at a slight chance for rain on Thursday, but overall the better rain chances will come this weekend, starting Friday night, with showers possible at times through the weekend. A few flakes could mix in Saturday night, but a better chance for that with cooler temperatures Sunday night.

