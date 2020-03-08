Warm start to the week before rain and milder temps arrive

After an unseasonably warm day with temperatures in the lower 60s, temperatures will stay mild overnight, only falling to the mid 40s. Breezy conditions will continue overnight and through to Tuesday mid-day. While we are warm again on Monday, rain showers will develop later in the day and pick up Monday night, coming to an end Tuesday morning. For the week ahead, temperatures are milder but still above normal. We also have a number of chances for wet weather, and maybe even a few wet snowflakes mixing in when temps are colder.