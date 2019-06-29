Warm, humid weather will be sticking around

Heat and humidity will be the name of the game this weekend and beyond. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s with the heat index in the low to mid 90s. There will be some chances for showers and storms through the week, but some dry time as well. For tonight, a stray shower is possible this evening, but most areas will stay completely dry. It will be warm and muggy under mostly clear skies with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Most of Sunday will be dry, hot and humid, but there will be a chance for some showers and storms late in the afternoon into the evening, mainly in southwestern areas. Some models also bring additional storm chances later Sunday night. As we head through the week, hot and humid with periodic chances for showers and storms. Unfortunately it looks like the best chances for rain and storms come right around Independence Day.