Today:

Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 50.

Rain arrives tonight.

Tonight:

Thunderstorms possible. Low around 45. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday:

Rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 4pm, then rain likely. High near 61.

Monday:

Light wintry mix. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.