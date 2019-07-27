Warm and muggy to finish the weekend

It will remain warm and humid through the weekend. Most, if not all areas will be dry tonight. Lows tonight near 70, and highs tomorrow in the mid to upper 80s. While a spotty shower/storm can’t be ruled out tomorrow, the better chance (though still pretty small) will be later tomorrow night. Showers and storms much more likely on Monday as a cold front moves through. Then another period of cooler, drier air settles in for the rest of the work week with lower humidity. Temperatures do creep back into the low to mid 80s again next weekend.