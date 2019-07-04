Warm and humid for fireworks tonight

Showers and storms are still a possibility tonight as folks are heading out to see fireworks. Most of us have been dry today, but we're watching an area of showers and storms in eastern Illinois that is so far holding together. With the amount of moisture in the air, any shower or storm that we do see could bring heavy rainfall. Tomorrow will be another hot, humid day with highs in the mid to upper 80s and chances for showers and storms (especially afternoon/evening). We do see some relief later this weekend and slightly cooler and drier air works in on Sunday, continuing into the beginning of next week.