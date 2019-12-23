Warm and dry for your holiday travels!

Overnight we will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with some patchy fog towards daybreak. Temps fall to around 30 degrees. We will still be unseasonably warm as we continue into the holiday week. A mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies in the coming days makes it perfect for travel weather. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to around 50 for Christmas Eve. Christmas Day we’ll be in the low 50s and then mid 50s on Thursday. After that, we start a gradual cool down. By the weekend, rain showers move in and possibly some snowflakes mixing in late in the weekend as temperatures cool.