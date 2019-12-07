Warm and dry before rain, snow and arctic cold develop

Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy to mostly clear overnight as temps hold steady in the low to mid 30s. Then, clouds filter back in very quickly Sunday morning leaving us with a mainly cloudy day. We do stay warm in the mid to upper 40s, but it’ll be breezy with wind gusts up to 25 mph. Still, it’s the best day for you to get up those last outdoor holiday decorations! Rain develops Sunday night and continues throughout the day Monday, though we remain warm even into Monday overnight! Then, temps fall throughout the day on Tuesday as rain changes over to snow early Tuesday morning. Some lake effect snow is possible Tuesday and Wednesday as arctic cold air blasts into Michiana. Daytime temps on Tuesday will only be in the upper 20s, then we’re only in the teens for our high on Wednesday! More seasonable temps return by Friday, back into the mid to upper 30s.