Warm and breezy today with rain likely late

Another warm day on tap, but this time we will see more clouds, and rain especially late this afternoon into tonight. We’re off to a very warm start with temps in the upper 40s and even some low 50s. We will top off in the low 60s this afternoon with rain on the way.

Rain is likely tonight across Michiana. Showers will end from west to east tomorrow morning, then quiet the rest of the day.Tomorrow will be cooler in the afternoon. Highs for the day will be in the 50s after midnight, but daytime temperatures will be in the mid 40s. Showers return on Wednesday with the next system. Overall we will see near to above normal temperatures this week with several chances for mainly rain, though some flakes could mix in at times with cooler overnight temperatures.

