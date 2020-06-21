Warm Father's Day with showers possible across Michiana

Another humid day across Michiana, but temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Some scattered showers and storms are possible today, especially in the afternoon, so if you have outdoor plans for Father’s Day, make sure you keep an eye on the radar with the First Alert Weather app. The evening is looking like the better time for a cookout as most models have us dry.

We warm up a little for Monday and increase the chances for showers and storms, especially later in the afternoon and Monday night as a cold front comes through. Behind that we see highs in the upper 70s for a few days with only small chances for rain with an upper level low nearby. The heat returns next weekend into early next week.

