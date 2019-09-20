Walorski wants federal legislation on final resting place for fetal remains

The outcry continues in Michiana over Dr. Ulrich Klopfer and the thousands of fetal remains found on his Illinois property.

Congresswoman Jackie Walorski weighed in Friday and said she hopes to create legislation to make sure this never happens again.

Those plans are in the early stages, but she wants to make national an Indiana law that passed muster in the U.S. Supreme Court six months ago. It says aborted remains must be cremated and buried.

"What I'm looking at doing is literally stretching Indiana's law nationwide and putting in a reporting clause so that any abortion that is performed absolutely has to have the destination right there with the remains," she said. "That's what preliminarily we're looking at right now."

Walorski added that she feels the entire situation is a "sick and a disgusting thing that happened."

