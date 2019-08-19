Walorski touts legislation aiding military veteran business owners

U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, who represents Indiana's 2nd Congressional District, is trying to give veterans a leg up when it comes to opening their own businesses.

On Monday, she was at the Express Employment Professionals in Elkhart, which is a part of a veteran-owned franchise.

One of the things she talked about was her legislation that would lower upfront costs for veterans starting a franchise. It would cut red tape and create a tax credit to cover 25% of the initial fees.

A veteran and local Express Employment franchisee wished that tax credit was around when he opened his business.

"That's $25,000 that I would have had," Norm Robertson said. "That would have paid that franchise fee, that wouldn't have been out of pocket for me."

"This is a way to help continue to say thank you and to do everything we can do to move veterans into an entrepreneur position so that they can become CEOs and they can become job creators," Walorski said.

Walorski is hoping the Veterans Entrepreneurship Act moves through the legislative process this year.

