Walmart apologizes for Santa sweater with drug reference

Walmart apologized for selling sweaters that appear to show Santa Claus with lines of cocaine.

The sweater has the words "Let it snow" and includes three white lines in front of Santa.

Part of the description said, "The best snow comes straight from South America." It added "Santa really likes to savor the moment when he gets his hands on some quality, grade-A, Colombian snow."

Walmart said the sweater was sold online in Canada by a third-party vendor and has been removed.

The company said the sweaters do not represent its values.

