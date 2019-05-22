Walkerton man pleads guilty to child porn charges

A Walkerton man has pleaded guilty to charges that include five felony counts of possession of child pornography.

David Waun, 22, entered into a plea agreement that caps his maximum sentence at 10 years.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in August with an agreement that a psychological evaluation would be part of his presentence report.

Waun was arrested last September. He is the son of a church pastor in Walkerton.

He also pleaded guilty to an unusual count of burglary that involved sticking his cellphone camera through a bedroom window to capture images of a young girl.

