A man was jailed in Marshall County for methamphetamine possession Wednesday morning.

Police pulled over a vehicle in the area of Lincoln Highway and Queen Road just before 7 a.m. During the stop, a K-9 alerted officers to the presence of illegal drugs.

Police searched the vehicle and found a small amount of suspected meth.

They arrested 43-year-old Dan Mark, of Walkerton, and took him to the Marshall County Jail.