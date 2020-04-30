Walkerton cafe using donations to give free meals to elderly

The dine-in section may still be closed for restaurants around the country, but the phone is still ringing at Corner Cup Cafe in Walkerton -- and it's not just for carryout.

"We are now packing up about 50 meals and delivering it to shut-ins, single moms, anyone who needs it," owner Penni Fanslar told 16 News Now Wednesday.

It's called "Giving Hearts, Giving Meals": a program designed to ensure the elderly are delivered a hot meal especially for those who don't have one.

"Today we are doing spaghetti," Fanslar said. "I made the homemade sauce yesterday. It simmered all day. And then, we had garlic bread, salads, and we get that prepared."

However, each meal does come with a cost. For every $10 dollars donated, one person in need will receive a free meal.

"It's amazing," Fanslar said. "It's not even all of our customers. Some people call on their phone from other places saying they want to donate. They can call and donate with their credit card. We had a family that is pretty active in the community but live in Arizona now. They called and gave us money and it's just amazing that people that you don't expect to give money, give tons of money."

Fanslar says along with the community support, the best part of the program is seeing the reactions of those receiving the meals, especially those who least expect it.

"They're so thankful," Fanslar said. "Most of them either have tears or smiles. You just don't know what you are going to get when you hand them through the door. Some people give it out weekly. When we go to a new person, they are just so shocked. They want to pay and we're like 'No, it's free from the community, your friends, your neighbors, to show you a little love."

Since the program began, the Corner Cup Cafe has collected over $4,000 in donations.

To donate to the "Giving Hearts, Giving Meals" program, you are asked to call the Corner Cup Cafe at (574) 586-3010, or by dropping off donations in-person Monday-Saturday from 6 a.m. - 2 p.m.