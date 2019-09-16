Walk to End Alzheimer's held in Mishawaka

An event held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, including in Mishawaka, took place Sunday.

We're talking about the Walk to End Alzheimer's.

The walk was held in Central Park for the 3rd year in a row. People had access to a wide range of tools, support, and advocacy booths.

The goal of the walk is to raise awareness and money for research towards the Alzheimer's cure.

"Currently there's no treatment for this disease," says Communications Specialist Olivia McClellan of the Alzheimer's Association. "So people coming out [Sunday], raising awareness, walking together, most importantly raising funds to put an end to this disease."

Nearly 5.8 million Americans are affected by Alzheimer's, including 110,000 people in Indiana.

If you want to support the "Walk to End Alzheimer's" you have until December 31st to donate.

To make a donation to a walker or group taking part in the walk, you can click here.