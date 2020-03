Walgreens is now using their pharmacy drive-thru to offer essential items to customers.

All you have to do is pull up and ask for a menu of available items.

They include household goods, grocery items, cough & cold medicine, baby formula, and other medical supplies.

You do not have to pre-order, just place your order to the drive-thru worker and they will assemble it.

The new option allows customers to shop for essentials without leaving their car or going into the store.