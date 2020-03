THIS AFTERNOON:

We’re dry with clearing skies and a high temperature in the middle 40s. A cool breeze from the NW. Snow melts rapidly.

TONIGHT:

An overnight low near the freezing point, near 30 degrees. Some spots may still be snow-covered and slick.

TUESDAY:

Highs approach the low 50s as we look towards a more pleasant stretch of weather. A few isolated rain showers possible with mostly cloudy skies. Very spring-like.