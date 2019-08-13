Wake-up temperatures in the 70s with sprinkles on the radar

TODAY:

A very muggy start. Wake-up temperatures in the low 70s with dew points equally warm! Keep that air conditioning humming.

Afternoon highs top out near 80 degrees with mostly cloudy skies.

Minor chance of showers on the radar this afternoon with an isolated thundershower. Nothing severe and very little rainfall accumulation.

TONIGHT:

Briefly clearing skies allow overnight lows to drop into the middle 60s. Not as humid. Mainly dry.

TOMORROW:

A few showers back on the radar. Not a signficant chance of rainfall. Mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 70s.