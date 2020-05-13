Wakarusa farmer turns to social media to sell hogs

Pork plants across the country are back up and running but at reduced capacity, leaving many producers struggling with what to do with their hogs.

AgDay national reporter Betsy Jibben spoke with a local producer who turned to a new outlet to try and sell his live-stock.

It's time to plant in Indiana and Brandon Laidig of J&T Laidig Farms is not wasting a moment.

"You can start planting in the afternoon most days," Laidig said.

Yet, this year there's added stress to planting.

The Laidigs have a farrow-to-finish hog operation. Like many others, the packing plant they use is only open to limited production.

Their hogs, which are ready for market, are gaining weight and have no where to go.

"Where are we going to market these market-ready 260 plus pound pigs and have a place to go with them?" Laidig asked.

It's problematic since producers have to schedule trips to plant months in advance.

They also have to sanitize barns before new hogs arrive and it's hard to slow down how fast hogs grow.

He posted a message to Facebook inviting anyone with a trailer to come pick up and pay for hogs and the response has been overwhelming.

"I was flooded with messages, probably talked to 400 plus people since I posted," Laidig said.

He is selling each for 40 cents per pound.

"Even the 40 cents we are selling to the public, is not break even or you making us a profit," Laidig said.

Producers around the U.S. haven't been as fortunate, some forced to euthanize.

As Laidig continues to plant, he doesn't have time to stop, carrying the difficulties of plant closures as he hopes the seed he plants brings better news soon.

