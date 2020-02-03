Wait continues for results of Iowa caucuses

The nation is awaiting final results from the Iowa caucuses Monday night.

16 News Now's Joshua Short was live at Drake University in Des Moines at a watch party for candidate and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

As late as 10:15 p.m. Central Time, several precincts were reporting numbers.

But earlier in the day, Joshua had a chance to stop by a local precinct for a Democratic caucus, and it was a frenetic scene. It was just as busy inside as it was outside while the votes were counted.

One Buttigieg supporter was somewhat overwhelmed by the caucus process.

"It's insane," she said. "It's the most chaotic thing I've ever seen. I'm like, what? It's like, in Illinois, we've got early voting and primaries, and it's so simple. But this is insane."

16 News Now also spoke with a Buttigieg supporter who changed her mind when she walked into her caucus location.

"She was very important," the mother said when asked how important her child was in the decision to support Buttigieg. "I have a 5-year-old who is with my husband over in the Bernie Sanders camp as well. And this is probably the most important election of all of our lives – what we're up against and what we're dealing with in running against [President Donald] Trump, we need to have the strongest candidate, someone who is smart, thoughtful, who is ready to campaign, and I think that whoever wins the primary, we need to be all behind them on Day 1."

The waiting continued late Monday night with a lot of angst and excitement.

