Wagon Wheel postpones 2020 Summer season

The board of directors and executive staff of the Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts announced on Tuesday the postponement of the theater's 2020 Summer season.

It was scheduled to open July 1 with performances of "Wizard of Oz."

"It is with great reluctance that we have made this decision," says executive director Jay Michaels. "We have considered all possible scenarios, we have sought the opinion of both ticket holders and cast members, we have noted what other theaters are doing, and we want to be compliant with suggestions from public health officials," he said. "Actors and crew from across the country have expressed their concerns about coming due to the corona virus."

Wagon Wheel board chair Deb Bishop indicated that the safety of the audience and cast members was the board's primary concern.

"With the vigorous acting, dancing and singing, and even with the audience spaced out in our theater-in-the-round, we need to make sure everyone feels safe," she says.

Michaels indicated the possibility of at least one performance late in the Summer but cautioned that the progress against the spread of the disease and general lowering of health risk will need to determine whether that will be possible.

For more information visit the Wagon Wheel Center website.