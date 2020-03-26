WNDU photojournalist details experience in the U.K. when travel restrictions were implemented

All across the country, people are adjusting to a new temporary normal.

Many of us are cancelling or postponing upcoming trips.

One of our employees was actually in the United Kingdom earlier this month.

His vacation started out great, but within a few days, things changed dramatically, with a lockdown going into effect.

Our Lauren Moss spoke with photojournalist Kyle Bindas over Skype to hear more about his experience as his dream vacation was cut short.

Kyle has been home for a week now and he says he's feeling just fine.

We're thrilled to have him back in the States and able to contribute to the news we bring you…from his home office.

