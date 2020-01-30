WNDU launches new adoption segment Wednesday’s Child

This is Home.

For WNDU, "This is Home" is more than a slogan, and we're showing it with the announcement of a new initiative that supports children and families in Michiana.

We’ve often reported how the Hoosier State’s foster system is overwhelmed with children needing homes. Sometimes the need is more than just a temporary place to stay; a large percentage of children need parents to adopt them.

Wednesday’s Child is a weekly segment that will appear on WNDU. 16 News Now’s Tricia Sloma will feature the story of a foster child in need of adoption in Indiana.

The need is great. According to Indiana’s Department of Child Services, there are currently 1,500 children between infants to 18 years old available for adoption. That’s why every Wednesday on 16 News Now, we will feature an Indiana child who is waiting for a family.

We have partnered with Indiana’s DCS officials to help share the stories of children who need a home.

16 News Now's Tricia Sloma met with a Starke County family and DCS officials to find out what it takes to adopt some incredible kids.

Nevaeh may be just 9 years old, but she’s already winning at life. And not just the board game! She has a long list of her favorite sports.

“Soccer, basketball, volleyball, tennis, pingpong,” Nevaeh said. “I do a lot of sports because I like to be energetic.”

She’s a sporty, smart girl with big dreams, thanks to the love and support of her family. Nevaeh and her sister are both adopted from foster care.

“I feel like it’s the best thing that ever happened to me,” Nevaeh said. “And I like to know my story.”

Her story is like so many foster children in the system. Some foster kids need temporary care. Others, like Nevaeh, need parents willing to adopt them.

In her case, Misty Sorchevich and her husband, Cameron, stepped up.

“We knew that there was a possibility that we wouldn't have children biologically,” said Misty, who decided against fertility treatments. “After a couple of years, we decided that maybe that wasn't going to happen, and so I started researching adoption.”

They became foster parents and for a short time helped care for a young child they knew would be with them on a temporary basis.

Shortly after that, Misty met her daughter at the DCS office.

“She was in the back room and I walked in and there's this little girl sitting there,” Misty recalled. “[Nevaeh] held up a toy and said, ‘Horse!’ And I said ‘Oh, you're coming home with me!’ And she never left."

Another daughter came less than two years later.

With her family complete, Misty became motivated to help others do the same. Today, she helps place foster kids in adoptive homes in her role as a regional adoption champion for northern Indiana.

“So many people don't realize how many kids we have in foster care that are available for adoption and how amazing they are,” Misty said.

“We always need foster and adoptive parents. We have children that are waiting, waiting for families,” said Michelle Savieo, Indiana’s adoption manager for DCS. “As many foster and adoptive families that we can get we can accept and help place children.

“When we think about adoption, we think about the children first. So we're always looking for the right person for the right child at the right time.”

Are you worried that you’re not the right person for adoption? Think again. Here’s what it takes to adopt a waiting child in Indiana:

- You must be over 21

- Complete adoption preparation training

- Pass a home study

- Pass a background check

Unlike private or foreign adoptions, the costs are minimal.

“It doesn't cost a lot to adopt from foster care,” Savieo said. “We pay for the training. We pay for the home study. We pay for the preparation. We pay for the services.”

And the process doesn’t end once the adoption is final.

“Once the adoption occurs we have post-adopt services that are available to all families in Indiana,” Savieo said.

Savieo is thrilled that WNDU is starting the Wednesday’s Child segment.

“I love it. I love that your station is doing this,” she said. “Because even if we find one child one home, that's a child that has a family that doesn't have it today.”

Just like the Sorchevich family.

Nevaeh knows what these foster kids need. The list is quite simple.

“Family. They need love. They need a home. All they need is food. Protection and love,” Nevaeh said.

Her hope for the children we feature in upcoming segments of Wednesday’s Child?

“I hope they get a good family. One that's right for them. So that they can live a happy life and get a job and get a career. And have a happy life,” Nevaeh said.

Adoptive parents can meet all state requirements in six to 12 months, but you would likely be able to foster your child in that time leading up to the adoption.

If you would like to learn more about the children available for adoption or to learn more about adoption requirements,

.