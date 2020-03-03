WNDU employees honored at South Bend school board meeting

Two members of the 16 News Now family were honored at Monday night's meeting of the South Bend Community School Corporation Board of Trustees.

Gary Sieber was honored for his 40 years of serving as emcee for the school corporation's spelling bee. Every year students compete for a chance to be in the national spelling bee tournament in Washington, D.C.

Alex Almanza also received the award for outstanding career and technical education secondary student.

Alex, a student at Riley High School, works as a part-time video editor at WNDU. He's also learning to become a photographer as well.

