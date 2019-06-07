WEEKEND FUN: Old 2 Gold, Michiana Greek Fest, Maker's Trail Festival

You can search for hidden treasure and get some new things for the house this weekend at Notre Dame's Old 2 Gold sale.

It's happening Saturday at the St. Joseph County Fairgrounds.

The low-priced items were donated by students and include clothes, housewares, furniture and more.

Parking opens bright and early at 4 a.m., the line for ticket sales forms at 5, and ticket sales begin at 6.

The sale starts at 7 a.m. and runs until 10.

The proceeds will go to local non-profits.

More information: old2gold.nd.edu





There's some great news if you love Greek favorites like gyros and baklava.

The Michiana Greek Fest starts Friday.

It'll feature plenty of Greek pastries, live music and authentic Greek dances.

The fest kicks off at 4 p.m. Friday and goes through Sunday.

It costs $3 to get in.

More information: michianagreekfest.com





There's a place you can go this weekend if you love wine and craft beer.

The Maker's Trail Festival is Saturday at Weko Beach in Bridgman.

You'll be able to taste drinks from more than 15 wineries, breweries and distilleries.

It's $20 to get in at the gate but just $10 if you buy a ticket online now.

There will be plenty of drinks, and three live bands are scheduled to perform.

The festival is from 3-9 p.m.

More information: swmichigan.org/festival