WATCH: Man, dog rescued after falling through ice in Massachusetts

A Massachusetts man and his dog are recuperating after they fell through the ice of a frozen pond Sunday morning.

The rescue team of firefighters used specialized equipment to rescue them. (Source: CNN, WCVB, Hearst, Sterling Fire)

A neighbor witnessed the ordeal from his deck and called 911.

The victim had made his way out of the water and onto the ice, likely saving his life.

Once firefighters had a hold of him, they turned their attention to Max.

The firefighters put Max into a sling and safely brought him to shore.

Max and his owner are now doing well.

Emergency responders said the entire rescue operation only took about 15 minutes.

