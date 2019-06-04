WATCH: Dog, baby deer become best friends

A Woodford County woman was able to capture "an amazing experience" between their dog and a friendly baby deer.

Julie Lancaster Reed tells WKYT the video took place in southern Woodford County Monday.

The family spotted the baby deer walking across the yard and went outside to take pictures. Their dog Captain would also check out what was happening and decided to play with the deer.

After a few minutes, the family tried to return back inside, but the deer followed them up to the back porch. The fawn was placed in their truck and eventually reunited with the mother.

Copyright 2019 WKYT. All rights reserved.