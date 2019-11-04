Voters forced to rush to judgement on Michigan City mayor

The justice system has plenty of time to judge the actions of Michigan City Mayor Ron Meer, but voters have until the time the polls close Tuesday night.

Meer was charged last week with six felonies and two misdemeanors, charges that include intimidation and false informing.

Forty-two pages' worth of court documents include emails written by Meer that allegedly put in writing his directive to reassign the four city officers involved in the arrest of the mayor’s stepson in October.

“We made national news, and this is not how you want to make national news,” said Richard Gamarossa with the Carnes for Mayor Campaign.

“Well, here we are, day before the General Election, and we’re talking about this nonsense instead of the real issues that we should be talking about,” added Sarah Johnson with Organized and United Residents of Michigan City, or OUR MC.

Meer has hired attorney Scott King, formerly the mayor of Gary, to be his defense lawyer.

In a written statement, King called the case a “political hatchet job” and said he firmly believes the charges will not stand up in court.

King has already filed a request for a special prosecutor in the case.

Meer is a Democrat in a city that hasn’t had a Republican mayor since Randy Miller in 1975.

“This is the best chance for the Republican Party has to win because of things like this,” said Republican candidate for council at-large Billy Greene. “So, if it takes this to get a Republican in, a Republican in whether it’s a council member or a mayor, so be it. We’ll accept it.”

Meer faces one Republican opponent and two independent candidates on Election Day.

