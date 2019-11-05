Voters experience problems at St. Joseph County polling sites

With more than 80 polling sites and newer technology, polling troubles were not unexpected in St. Joseph County.

But they did not stop voters from exercising their right to vote.

Hiccups at Grace United Methodist Church in South Bend were fixed well before the noon hour.

Poll workers at the American Legion Post 303 were forced to turn about 10 voters away until they received a QR code to help scan in voters. Once the problem was fixed, more than 100 people cast their ballot at the location.

"I didn't really think there's a big problem," voter Richard Parker said. "I mean, it's just something you have to work through. When you have a new system, you're going to have problems."

Troubleshooting took about 2 1/2 hours at Mishawaka High School. One major issue, according to the voting inspector there, was that one of their three machines wasn't initially working.

Some voters had concerns about privacy.

"I'm sure they're trying to show you how it works, and so they were paying closer attention to your process, so they're looking over your shoulder," voter Phil Niswonger said. "I'm sure in time that won't be necessary. For me, any system can be compromised."

Another reason was acclimating to the new technology. Though the County Clerk's office has had the new voting equipment for two years for walk-ins and absentee voting, this is the first general election where it's being used.

Despite the learning curve for some, one voters says local elections are the most important.

"I just feel that any one the local ones and state elections matter so much more to the bigger picture than the general election that we'll have through our president election," voter Izza Jatala said. "Because those are the people that will then be your representative for the larger voting process."

16 News Now was also told that ballots were getting jammed at the Southfield Nursing Home in South Bend. In a phone call to the site, 16 News Now was told the problem is now fixed and ballots will be properly counted.

"I'm a firm believer that if you want to make a change in this world, in anything, you have to vote," voter Kimberly Ann Carr said.

