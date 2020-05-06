'Vote No South Bend' opposed to South Bend Schools referendum

There is now organized opposition to the $220 million dollar referendum campaign of the South Bend Community School Corporation.

The political action committee is called Vote No South Bend and it is being funded and lead by Larry Garatoni, the board president of a South Bend Charter school called Success Academy.

“To give them the money that they’re asking for, $220 million is basically saying continue doing what you’re doing for the last few years,” Garatoni told 16 News Now. “And as we all know when you keep doing the same thing time and time again and expect different results that’s not going to work.”

Garatoni says he reluctantly decided to be a public opponent of the public school referendum but insists he’s not an enemy to public education.

“The theme of our campaign is what’s the plan?," Garatoni said. "I think if they had a viable plan we’d be supportive of the tax increase.”

The Vote No South Bend website says the school system has the highest per student funding of any corporation in the county at more than $9,600 per student, yet it has lost 6,000 students to school choice.

“They’re asking to repair and upgrade some of the schools that have to be closed," Garatoni said. "That doesn’t make sense to me. And as far as the academics are concerned they’re talking about raising teacher salaries which I’m in complete agreement with. They’re talking about adding some positions but that doesn’t really address some of the fundamental academic issues that they’ve got.”

The co-chair of the pro-referendum group South Bend Vote Yes says campaigning has been difficult without the ability to go door to door or to hand out fliers.

“Part of this horrible situation with the virus I think one thing that popped up was all the other things the schools do I mean they feed kids and they were helping with wireless internet so they could have their PowerBook or Chrome Book,” said Mary Downes. “I think the public schools need us and now is the time we should vote yes. It’s not a huge amount of money but it’s a huge investment.”

If Garatoni’s Success Academy were to fail it would lose its charter.

“The same rules should apply to traditional public schools too," Garatoni said. "If they’re not doing a good job for their students they should be closed. Now when I say closed, what it means they should put new management in there not close the physical building.”

Pass or fail, the referendum will not have a direct impact on charter schools. Charter schools do not receive proceeds from county tax collections.