Volunteers organize Christmas dinner for homeless veterans in South Bend

It's Christmas, but not everyone has a place to go to celebrate, and that's especially true for people who are homeless.

But 16 news now learned how a group of Michiana residents are coming together to give homeless veterans a place to go on Christmas.

“I'm thinking about the way that the veterans have served us. We could do something to serve them in return,” said group organizer Rodney Kanous.

Kanous said it's hard to imagine the sacrifice those in the military make when their country needs them most.

Now he's dedicating his Christmas to helping veterans in their time of need by organizing a group to provide a meal at the Robert L. Miller Sr. Veteran's center.

“It's not about the gifts that we get, it's about giving back. The veterans have served overseas, been away from families. This is the least we can do to show our gratitude and thanks in return,” Kanous said.

To make sure these veterans can stay warm and clean if they can't find shelter, the group bought them gift bags filled with hygiene products, clothes, and a blanket.

One volunteer says spending time with these people is the most valuable gift you can give.

“If they're not at home and they don't have family then they need family. They need somebody to be around. We all do. We all have that human necessity and these guys are here for a reason. So to be here, and maybe get an earful of be able to give somebody an earful, or make someone smile, or whatever happens, it's going to be great,” said volunteer Tony Catanzarite.

This is the first year that Kanous thought to spend his Christmas serving dinner to homeless veterans, but he says it won’t be the last.

