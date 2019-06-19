Volunteer driver for social services agency accused of sexually assaulting passenger

A volunteer driver for Senior Services of Van Buren County is accused of sexually assaulting a passenger.

The alleged victim told police 61-year-old Juan Manuel Lopez, of Decatur, sexually assaulted her in her home on April 3rd. The driver brought her home from her doctor's appointment.

Lopez is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The victim shared her story with our sister station Wood-TV . She hopes the social service agency will take additional measures to protect seniors.

Lopez is in the Van Buren County Jail in lieu of a $500,000 cash bond.

