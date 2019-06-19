Volunteer driver for seniors charged with sexually assaulting passenger

A driver for a social services agency is accused of sexually assaulting a passenger in Van Buren County, Michigan.

Sixty-one-year-old Juan Lopez is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct. A victim told police Lopez sexually assaulted her in her apartment after he drove her to and from her doctor's appointment in April.

The victim is hoping the social service agency will take additional measures to protect seniors.

She shared her story with our sister station WOOD-TV. For more, view the video above.

